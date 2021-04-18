Liga MX: Denis Caniza is hospitalized in serious condition by Covid-19

Former Paraguayan soccer player Denis Caniza, who wore the shirt of Cruz Azul, Santos Laguna and Atlas in the MX League, was hospitalized in his country for a serious picture of coronavirus, as reported Nelson Cuevas.

Also read: Club América: Santiago Solari justifies the draw against Cruz Azul

Now he’s on oxygen. Hopefully it will evolve better and can get out of this situation “, public also ex-footballer Nelson” Pipino “Cuevas.

According to statements by the former Paraguayan soccer player Nelson “Pipino” Cuevas, the World Cup player has been admitted to his country with oxygen after presenting a serious picture of Covid-10.

Also read: Yanet García shows off her great rear with daring photography in a red bodysuit

The historic Denis Caniza, 4 times World Cup, is going through a difficult time because of COVID. His former teammates are helping him. Prompt recovery Denis dear! pic.twitter.com/qGn2Uk2uWb – Alvaro Aponte (@alvaroapontec) April 18, 2021

Defender Denis Caniza played 4 World Cups with Paraguay from France 98 to South Africa 2010, in addition he wore the shirt of 6 Mexican soccer teams between Liga MX and Liga de Ascenso.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content