Mexico City (March 15, 2020) .- El Clásico between América and Cruz Azul will be the last match to be played in Liga MX.

The agency reported this afternoon that the Maximum Circuit tournament, as well as Ascenso MX and Liga MX Femenil are suspended until further notice.

“The Executive Presidency of the LIGA MX / ASCENSO MX, in close collaboration with the Ministry of Health of the Federal Government, reports that it has decided to suspend all meetings of the LIGA BBVA MX, ASCENSO BBVA MX and the LIGA BBVA MX FEMENIL,” he explains. the notice.

“The measure will apply from the end of Round 10 of the Liga BBVA MX, which concludes this day with the meeting between the América and Cruz Azul clubs.”

Initially, it was contemplated that Day 11 would be advanced to half a week, before the stop already scheduled by FIFA DATE, but everything could change.

Liga MX also stated that the tournament will restart when the appropriate conditions are met, according to the Federal Government Health Secretariat.