Liga MX: David Terans, the midfielder that Toluca FC would like to reinforce

David terans, Uruguayan midfielder who plays for Peñarol, is one of the options to reinforce the Red Devils of Toluca for the Apertura 2021 of the Liga MX after being eliminated by Cruz Azul in the current Clausura 2021.

According to information from Nico Musetti, David Terans has already been sought by Toluca to see the possibilities of signing him, but it will be a complicated task since a Brazilian club would have an advantage in taking the Peñarol player.

As detailed in the information, Atlético Paranaense would be the Brazilian club that seeks the services of the Uruguayan and that would already have a lot of advantage over Toluca in the negotiations, so it seems difficult for him to reach the MX League, but the effort the ‘Scarlets’ will do it.

“David Terans has polls from Brazil and Mexico. It seems a fact that it will not continue in Peñarol. Today in the afternoon at @ Sport890 his representative reported that he has an offer from @AthleticoPR. In addition, @TolucaFC seeks to take over their services. The negotiation is with @Atletico. ”, Revealed Mussetti.

David Ternas has played 43 games with Peñarol from Uruguay, where he has scored 18 goals and has given nine assists, making him a midfielder with arrival and who treads the area a lot to score and contribute in that facet.

