Liga MX: David Faitelson warns Ricardo Ferretti after his tournament at Tigres

Sports journalist David faitelson of the ESPN chain, issued a warning for Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti, after his terrible season with the UANL Tigers within this Guardians Tournament 2021.

Read: Goodbye Miguel Herrera? Tigres UANL advances in renovation of Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti

The question is simple and the answer is complex: If Tigres does not qualify for the league (8 best)… Would you renew Ricardo “El Tuca” Ferretti? I, no… ”, said David Faitelson.

The controversial journalist left his message through his social networks, ensuring that if the Brazilian coach’s team does not finish the tournament among the top 8, it should not be renewed by his team.

Also read: Analy Bazán shows off her attributes lying between the sheets

The question is simple and the answer is complex:

If Tigres does not qualify for the league (8 best)… Would you renew Ricardo “El Tuca” Ferreti?

I do not… – David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) April 21, 2021

This message from David Faitelson arises about a possible arrival of Miguel Herrera to Tigres, after the irregular campaign of the University after being considered one of the favorites at the start of the MX League.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content