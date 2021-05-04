Liga MX: David Faitelson warns Miguel Herrera about the challenge he will have with Tigres UANL

Coach Miguel Herrera has taken advantage of the options to be the successor to coach Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti on the UANL Tigres bench ahead of the 2021 Liga MX Apertura tournament.

David faitelson, the critic and commentator of ESPN, He was forceful with his words when warning the Mexican strategist what will be the main challenge he will have on the feline bench with a message on social networks.

“The real challenge for Miguel Herrera is not Tigres. The real challenge is Ricardo Ferreti.” El Piojo “will have to put Tigres at the level at which” Tuca “placed him, something complex, if not impossible …”, he wrote .

The UANL Tigres would make official the arrival of Miguel Herrera as their new coach for the Apertura 2021 tournament, at the end of the team’s participation in the current Clausura 2021 where they will play the repechage against the Rojinegros del Atlas.

