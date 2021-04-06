Liga MX: David Faitelson warns Cruz Azul and Club América

Although they march as first and second place in the table of positions of the Closing 2021, David Faitelson, a journalist for ESPN, warned the Blue Cross and to Club América that the Fiera had already woken up.

Through his Twitter account, Faitelson spoke about the Club León and its rise after a rather poor start, putting it as one of the serious candidates for the title of the MX League.

Also read: Mexican National Team: Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández justifies his absence from El Tri

“Look out, Cruz Azul and America ..! The Lion is back. After an uncertain start to the championship, the current monarch launches a serious threat to the season of pyrotechnic games that propose blues and yellows. “

Be careful, Cruz Azul and America ..!

The Lion is back. After an uncertain start to the championship, the current monarch launches a serious threat to the season of pyrotechnic games that propose blue and yellow. – David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) April 5, 2021

In the first 10 rounds, León suffered six defeats, got two draws and only won two games. However, now he has accumulated three games in a row without knowing defeat and the attitude of the team seems to have changed, managing to rise to position 8 in the general table.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: