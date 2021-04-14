Liga MX: David Faitelson throws a warning against Cruz Azul and Club América

Three days before the Classic Young between America club and the Blue Cross at the Azteca Stadium, the journalist from ESPN, David Faitelson, launched a harsh warning for both capital teams, recognizing their great season, but condemning that this will be of no use if they fail to be crowned champions in the 2021 Clausura League of the Liga MX.

Faitelson recognized that the next match between América and Cruz Azul is undoubtedly the most important of this entire tournament, as it faces two greats of Mexican Soccer and the two teams that are playing the best soccer in this tournament, so for many it is considered as the “early end”.

Also read: Liga MX: Javier Aguirre assumes the consequences of his actions by breaking health protocols

“The most important game of the Mexican soccer season is approaching, not only because it involves two teams with a great tradition, it also involves the two best teams in the championship, the teams called to play in the final of the tournament; América and Cruz Azul, who have made a separate tournament, of course, it will be necessary to understand that in Mexico a Liguilla is played and there are many circumstances that must be taken into account, there are other teams that arrive in better shape, that find a streak, arbitration, you have to understand that this is how you play ”, launched David.

Faitelson reiterated that the tournament that Cruz Azul and América have had is very meritorious, but that will have nothing of value if they do not manage to win at the end of the tournament, so he anticipated that one or both teams could fail in the attempt.

“What Cruz Azul and América have done serves them very little or nothing, and be careful that I am going over an imposing streak of Cruz Azul with 12 consecutive victories, an impeccable América tournament, two very solid teams, balanced, very well. directed, but none of that is useful if they cannot lift the trophy, and they know the rules ”.

The journalist recalled that this is the standard with which teams of the stature of América and Cruz Azul are measured, since it is the League where these teams have to deploy their best football and win the championship, an objective that is required of them by their greatness.

“Both América and Cruz Azul will be judged for what they do in Liguilla, they will be evaluated if they lift the trophy or not, so I can tell you that one of the two is going to fail, if not two. In America and Cruz Azul, life is all or nothing, and that’s the way it is, period. “

Regarding the pressure that may exist in both teams, David acknowledged that the greatest weight will fall on the side of La Maquina, this due to the drought of titles that the celestial players have in the last 23 years.

“The pressure is more placed with Cruz Azul for what America has achieved, but America cannot afford to have a great Liguilla and lose a Final against Cruz Azul, or against whoever, in Americanism that is seen as a failure, whether we like it or not, “he said.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Pedro Caixinha launches a challenge to La Maquina for the match against Club América

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: