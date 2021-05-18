Liga MX: David Faitelson throws a dart at Club América before the possible departure of Nicolás Castillo

After its elimination in the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, the Eagles of America have begun to plan the details for the preseason towards the Apertura 2021 tournament in Mexican soccer.

Forward Nicolás Castillo would be the new element that would be among the transferable players in the Coapa team led by the coach Santiago Solari, despite maintaining a contract with the club for the following season.

Faced with this situation, David faitelson, the critic and commentator of ESPN, sent a forceful message to the board of the Coapa team for the possible departure of the Chilean attacker heading to the Opening tournament 2021.

“They report that America no longer has Nico Castillo …”.

The question is: Did they ever count on him?

The Chilean must be one of the worst businesses in the history of Coapa … – David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) May 18, 2021

It should be noted that Nicolás Castillo was not taken into account to be eligible for the 2020-2021 Liga MX season with the Águilas del América, given the long recovery process he had from his injury.

