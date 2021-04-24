Liga MX: David Faitelson sent a letter to Salinas Pliego after the victory of Mazatlán

The Mazatlan FC commanded by Thomas Boy has met one of the objectives of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, with the victory against Club León at the Kraken Stadium, those from the Pácifico secured their place outside the relegation zone, which will avoid paying the financial fine.

Faced with this situation, the journalist from ESPN, David Faitelson sent a message to the owner of the gun club, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, to thank the Boss Boy to save you a loss in your pocket.

“Don @RicardoBSalinas: I think Tomás Boy has just saved you a few good bucks with @MazatlanFC … For now, he has it” free “of debt in the quotient table and almost into the playoffs …”

In the same way, he took the opportunity to praise the work of Tomás Boy at the head of Mazatlán FC, which was criticized for his arrival in the Pácifico as a replacement for Juan Francisco Palencia.

“… And the detractors of Tomás Boy? Did they run out of internet? The Mazatlán of the much criticized Tomás Boy is among the 8 best of the tournament … Seeing is believing … “

