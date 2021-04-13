Liga MX: David Faitelson ‘scares’ Club América and Cruz Azul prior to the Clásico Joven

The Eagles of America and the Blue Cross Machine will star in a new edition of the Classic Young in Liga MX, in the most anticipated match in the current Clausura 2021 tournament within the action on matchday 15.

Despite showing their superiority being the first classified to the league directly in the absence of three dates, David faitelson, the commentator and critic of ESPN, has put fear in both institutions prior to his appointment.

“Cruz Azul and America know it: they haven’t won anything yet …”.

“Taking for granted that Cruz Azul or America will win the title is as much as not knowing the way soccer is played in Mexico …”, he wrote.

The Eagles of America and the Blue Cross Machine expose their respective streaks of consecutive victories in search of staying with the general leadership of the Clausura 2021 tournament, in the match to be held this Saturday, April 17.

