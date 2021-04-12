Liga MX: David Faitelson responds and loud and clear to Carlos Salcedo after his criticism of the arbitration

Carlos Salcedo placeholder image He harshly criticized the arbitration after he was expelled in the match of the 14th day of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League between the UANL Tigres and the Club América, assuring that soccer is a contact sport and was not for barbies. , to which David Faitelson responded loud and clear.

Faitelson, on his official Twitter account, gave Carlos Salcedo everything for that comment after the game between the Tigres and América, since he considered that just as football is not for barbies, it is not for ‘kens’ either.

Also read: Rayados: Javier Aguirre ‘surrenders’ to the superiority of Cruz Azul and Club América

“You are right @Csalcedojr: soccer is not a game of” Barbies “and neither is it of” Kens “…”, answered Faitelson.

You are right @Csalcedojr: soccer is not a game of “Barbies” any more than it is of “Kens” … – David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) April 12, 2021

It should be remembered that Carlos Salcedo was sent off in the 57th minute of the match between Tigres and América, when he made a strong tackle on Roger Martínez, where they showed him the second yellow and sent him away with just over half an hour to play.

The UANL Tigers are at the limit of leaving the direct positions of the repechage in the current Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX League, by stagnating in 11th place in the general table with 15 units, pending the rest of matchday 14 .

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content