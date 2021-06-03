Liga MX: David Faitelson praises the arrival of Miguel Ángel Garza and Ricardo Ferretti to FC Juárez

The Ciudad Juárez Braves have paralyzed Liga MX, after announcing the arrival of Miguel Angel Garza as its president and Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti as its new coach for the Opening tournament 2021.

In a press videoconference, the owner of the border complex Alejandra de la Vega He officially introduced the Mexican manager and the Brazilian strategist, revealing details about the club’s goals for the new season.

At the news, David Faitelson, the critic and commentator of ESPN, was manifested on social networks by highlighting the incorporation of ‘Tuca’ Ferretti and Miguel Ángel Garza to FC Juárez for the Apertura 2021.

There are no “big teams” or “small teams.” There is only one historical and legendary coach named Ricardo “El Tuca” Ferreti… – David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) June 3, 2021

“Congratulations to the Braves of Ciudad Juárez … The Ricardo Ferretti-Miguel Ángel Garza duo can give the club and the city the step to the footballing level they have waited so long for …”, he wrote.

