Liga MX: David Faitelson praises Club Santos before the first leg vs Cruz Azul

The Santos Laguna team is looking to write a glorious new page in their history of the MX League, when they receive a visit from the Cruz Azul Machine in the TSM stadium, in the first leg of the final in the Closing tournament 2021.

Heading into the first 90 minutes of the final series, David Faitelson, the commentator and critic of ESPN, filled with praise to the Warriors that the coach directs Guillermo Almada and with an adjective towards the celestial ones.

“Santos has taken advantage of the change in the system that was proposed 25 years ago in fut mex and has turned it into” ground gold “for his coffers: 6 Champion trophies and 4 runner-up. More than” lucky “, for not facing the América, León or Rayados, Cruz Azul must be “intrigued”, “he wrote.

It should be noted that Santos Laguna is looking to tie the Red Devils of Toluca as the clubs with the most Liga MX titles in the history of short tournaments; while the Cruz Azul Machine wants to break the 23-year drought without lifting the championship.

