Liga MX: David Faitelson mourns the end of the Ricardo Ferretti era at Club Tigres

Coach Ricardo Ferretti has stolen the covers of Liga MX by breaking the silence about rumors about his future on the UANL Tigres bench and announcing that he will no longer continue with the institution.

Faced with this situation, David faitelson, the commentator and critic of ESPN, He manifested himself on social networks by revealing his feelings after making himself known that it will be a fact that the era of ‘Tuca’ Ferretti in cats will come to an end at the end of Closing tournament 2021.

Read also: Liga MX: Club León appeals the sanction of 2 suspension matches for Luis Montes

“” El Tuca “Ferreti announces his departure from Tigres … There is no way this is good news … They will miss him …”, he wrote.

“El Tuca” Ferreti announces his departure from Tigres …

There’s no way this is good news …

They will miss it … – David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) April 28, 2021

The UANL Tigres will play a place in the reclassification in the current Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX League, visiting the Akron stadium to be measured at Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara in the action of the day 17.

Read also: Liga MX: Diego Cocca rules out leaving Atlas to sign for Racing de Avellaneda

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Tigres de la UANL Ricardo Ferretti Liga MX David Faitelson ESPN