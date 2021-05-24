Liga MX: David Faitelson explodes due to the disappearance of the away goal with a hint to America

David Faitelson, a journalist for ESPN, criticized the MX League for the disappearance of the away goal for the Apertura 2021 and hinted that the whole of the Eagles of Club América could be behind all this, since they were eliminated by that rule against the Tuzos del Pachuca.

Faitelson, on his official Twitter account, was upset that the away goal will no longer be implemented, leaving the doubt that América could be behind the decision of Liga MX after being left out of the Liguilla by that rule.

Read also: Club América: Tigres players who could change for Federico Viñas

“Incredible that Liga MX suspends the rule of the” away goal “in the league. That rule lessened speculation and generated emotions. Could it be that they reject it because based on that rule they eliminated America? ”, Faitelson published on his social networks.

Incredible that Liga MX suspends the rule of the “away goal” in the league. That rule lessened speculation and generated emotions. Could it be that they reject it because based on that rule they eliminated America? – David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) May 24, 2021

It should be remembered that Club América drew 5-5 against Tuzos del Pachuca in the quarterfinals, but despite the overall score being a tie, the Hidalgo residents managed to advance for the double value of the away goal.

After this, David Faitelson, who has always hinted that América is a club that has benefited from Liga MX and the Federation throughout the history of Mexican soccer, returned to the charge after this determination.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content