Liga MX: David Faitelson demands that Tigres “hold on” to Ricardo Ferretti

The rumors of the departure of Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti of the UANL Tigers continue to gain strength, after more than a decade in command of the Felinos, their successful era would be about to come to an end after the board decided not to renew.

This caused the ire of ESPN journalist David Faitelson, because for him, Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti He must continue to lead the UANL Tigres, as he is a technician of those who no longer exist in Mexican Soccer.

“If I were Tigres, I would hold on to“ Tuca ”Ferreti for as long as possible. There is no other coach of his capacity in all of Mexican soccer…”

“Thirty years after forging a glorious career as a coach, Ricardo Ferreti clings to ‘the word’, perhaps one of the most undervalued fields in the world today.”

Ferretti puts an end to his third stage as coach of the UANL Tigres, the longest of all with 10 years on the bench, reaping 9 domestic titles and 1 International.

The UANL Tigers would have already closed the hiring of Miguel Herrera as a substitute for Ricardo ‘El Tuca’ Ferretti for the next 2021 Opening Tournament of the MX League, because according to unofficial information, the Piojo would have already accepted the conditions.

