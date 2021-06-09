Liga MX: David Faitelson “blames” the clubs for Rodolfo Pizarro’s decline

Due to various disagreements with the board of the Inter Miami, everything seems to indicate that Rodolfo Pizarro would be returning to Liga MX in the summer market for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament.

Regarding this situation, David Faitelson, an ESPN analyst, assured that it was the same teams where Pizarro played (Chivas and Rayados), which are responsible for the Mexican midfielder having lowered his level.

“Rodolfo Pizarro is an unequivocal example of how the clubs damage the development process of the Mexican soccer player. He had everything to play on another level. They kept it in Mexico between million dollar transactions. He went to MLS as a “stopover” for Europe. There he comes back. “

Here he comes back. – David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) June 8, 2021

Faitelson said that raising the price of Rodolfo Pizarro so much, since his sale of Chivas to Monterrey, made the player not manage to emigrate to the old continent on time and end up in Major League Soccer, where he ended up “stagnant.”

In 2018, Pizarro was sold by Guadalajara to Monterrey for a figure that was around 10 million dollars, so that later the royal team would do the same with Inter Miami in 2020.

