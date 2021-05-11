Liga MX: David Faitelson asks for continuity of Vucetich in Chivas and new reinforcements

After consummating the failure of Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara with their elimination in the round of Repechage before the Tuzos del Pachuca with a humiliating 4-2 against, the future of Victor Manuel Vucetich is in suspense due to the very poor tournament he signed with the Herd in this Closing 2021 of the MX League, so the ESPN journalist, David Faitelson, He came out in defense of the so-called King Midas, asking for his continuity.

However, Faitelson hit hard the players who came to Chivas at the hands of Ricardo Peláez, ensuring that they are not used to wear the Club Deportivo Guadalajara shirt, so he predicted a ‘clean’ to restructure the team’s squad with new reinforcements agreed with Vucetich.

There are several “little players” that Peláez bought and that are not used to wear Chivas’s shirt … those must be thrown out before thinking of kicking Vucetich out, because they will do the same with whoever comes …

“If Vucetich says he wants to continue, he must continue … For Chivas, finding another coach with his ability and experience is practically impossible …” Faitelson licked in a common manner.

The journalist stressed that Chivas should not hesitate to continue with its tradition of playing with pure Mexican soccer players, as clubs with foreign soccer players also failed in this tournament.

“I remind those who believe they have” the secret “of Chivas’ setbacks that Tigres, León and Pumas have failed with foreign players on the field. It doesn’t go that way. The only thing that makes Chivas different from the others is its tradition… You must take care of it, treasure it, “said David.

To finish, Faitelson asked the Chivas board of directors to contribute to the continuity of his project with Víctor Manuel Vucetich at the head of the team, seeking to reinforce his squad with quality players and take risks with quarry players.

“Chivas must make“ big team ”decisions. Bet on the continuity of Vucetich, rebuild the squad, discard what does not work, look for players who serve and take risks with young people …” commented the journalist-

