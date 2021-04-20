Liga MX: David Faitelson applauds the arrival of Robert Dante Siboldi to Xolos

Sports journalist David faitelson of the ESPN network, applauded the arrival of coach Robert Dante Siboldi to the bench of the team of Xolos from Tijuana, for the closing of this Guardians Tournament 2021 of the MX League.

Good choice of @Xolos. Robert Dante Siboldi is a very good coach who has lacked continuity in the projects … “, were the words of David Faitelson.

The controversial Mexican communicator left his message on social networks, applauding the decision of the Xolos board that hired the Uruguayan coach to fill the position left vacant by Argentine Pablo Guede.

Robert Dante Siboldi is a very good coach who has lacked continuity in the projects … – David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) April 19, 2021

David Faitelson assured that Robert Dante Siboldi is a good coach, but he has lacked continuity in projects in recent years, where he already lifted a Liga MX title with Santos Laguna.

