Liga MX: David Faitelson applauds Pumas for the continuity of Andrés Lillini

The Pumas de la UNAM were eliminated from the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, after the last tournament reached the final against León, those led by Andres Lillini They depended on themselves to access the Repechage and now they will have to prepare the next contest.

After confirming that Andrés Lillini would continue on the bench for the Pumas of the UNAM, the ESPN reporter, David faitelsonHe applauded the decision of the university board of directors, as he considers that what the strategist has done is at the level of the institution.

“Well done to Pumas. Despite the failure, Andrés Lillini is the ideal man to stay as coach. The best thing Pumas can do is hold on to continuity and keep working.”

The Argentine coach has directed 34 meetings with the UNAM Pumas where he has added 49 units, the product of 12 wins, 13 draws and 9 defeats with a mark of 38 goals in favor and 30 against.

