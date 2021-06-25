Liga MX: David Barbona would continue in Xolos for the Apertura 2021

After several rumors that pointed to his departure from Liga MX to reinforce the Athletic Tucuman, everything points to the Argentine winger David Barbona It will continue with the Xolos de Tijuana for the Apertura 2021.

According to information from the Argentine journalist César Luis Merlo, Barbona would not arrive at Atlético Tucumán for the next campaign, since the footballer’s intentions would be to continue within the Xolos.

“There is no chance that David Barbona to Atlético Tucumán. From the footballer’s environment, they confirm that the idea is to continue in Xolos. “

* ⃣There are no chances that David Barbona will beat Atlético Tucumán.

* ⃣From the soccer player’s environment, they confirm that the idea is to continue in Xolos. – César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) June 25, 2021

In the last tournament, David Barbona played a total of 1,111 minutes with the Tijuana Xolos in 16 games, getting a touchdown and four assists.

