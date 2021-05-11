Liga MX: Dates and times of the quarterfinal matches of the Liguilla del Clausura 2021

The Closing League 2021 of Liga MX is ready to start with its phase of Quarter finals with the crosses of Cruz Azul vs Toluca; Club América vs Pachuca; Puebla vs Atlas; and Rayados vs Santos Laguna; keys from where the four semifinalists will come out.

After a tough round of Repechage, Santos, Atlas and Pachuca made the predictions valid by defeating their rivals who closed the tournament lower in the regular phase, being Toluca the black ‘horse’ of this round of repechage, defeating the last champion of the MX League, the Club León .

The clubs 5,7,8 and 11 qualified for the Repechage, rearranging the table and leaving the aforementioned crosses, remembering that the teams classified from 1 to 4 will receive the Vuelta matches in their stadiums.

Dates and times of the 2021 Clausura Liguilla quarterfinal matches: BLUE CROSS VS TOLUCA First leg: Wednesday, May 12. 19:00 hours. Nemesio Diez Vuelta Stadium: Saturday, May 15. 20:05 hours. Estadio Azteca CLUB AMÉRICA VS PACHUCA Ida: Thursday, May 13. 19:00 hours. Hidalgo Stadium Vuelta: Sunday, May 16. 20:05 hours. Azteca PUEBLA Stadium VS ATLAS First leg: Wednesday, May 12. 9:00 p.m. Jalisco Vuelta Stadium: Saturday, May 15. 18:00 hours. Cuauhtémoc Stadium RAYADOS VS SANTOS First leg: Thursday, May 13. 9:00 p.m. TSM Vuelta Stadium: Sunday, May 16. 18:00 hours. BBVA Stadium

It is worth mentioning that in this elimination phase, the global score is the first tiebreaker criterion, while the second criterion will be the away goal. If equality prevails, it will be the position in the table that will determine the winner of the series.

