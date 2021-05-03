Liga MX: Dates and times of the 2021 Clausura Repechage matches

Santos, Atlas, León and Pachuca they will receive Pumas, Toluca, Tigres and Chivas respectively in the phase of Repechage to define the last four teams classified to the Liga MX Clausura 2021 League, where they are already waiting Cruz Azul, Club América, Puebla and Rayados de Monterrey, the four best teams of the regular phase of the tournament.

For Repechage matches it is important to remember that they are a single match, and in the event of a tie in the 90 minutes, a winner will be defined in penalty shoot-out until a winner is found.

The best located Clubs chose the day and time of their match, two matches having to be held on Saturday and two on Sunday.

Dates and times of the Repechage matches of the Clausura 2021 Atlas vs Tigres Saturday May 8 7:00 p.m. Jalisco Santos Stadium vs Gallos Saturday May 8 9:15 p.m. TSM León Stadium vs Toluca Sunday May 9 7:00 p.m. Stadium of Leon Pachuca vs Chivas

Sunday May 9

21:15 hours

Hidalgo Stadium