Liga MX: Darwin Machís close to being Rayados de Monterrey’s new reinforcement

Football player Darwin Machís of grenade in the Spanish League, he would be close to reaching the Rayados de Monterrey in the MX League, as your new reinforcement for the next 2021 Opening Tournament.

According to information from sports journalist Felipe Galindo from As México, there are advanced negotiations by the Rayados’ board to take over the services of the Venezuelan.

Darwin Machís plays with a left winger and his current team is Granada from Spain, in addition to defending the shirt of the Venezuelan National Team and currently his contract clause is 9.5 million Euros.

#Rayados DARWIN MACHÍS. Negotiations to play with Monterrey are advanced. Venezuelan who is currently in LaLiga with Granada . Extreme to the left. Venezuelan selected. Its clause is € 9.5 M More info at @ASMexico. pic.twitter.com/RcagXld4g4 – Felipe Galindo (@FelipeGalindot) June 3, 2021

The Rayados de Monterrey team led by coach Javier Aguirre, seeks to reinforce its attack for the next tournament after the departure of Avilés Hurtado to Club Pachuca, which left a free foreigner space.

Darwin Machís in the orbit of Rayados? It would be an excellent recruitment to go through. It’s it’s bomb … – Sergio Treviño (@ sergiotrevino9) June 3, 2021

