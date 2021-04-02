Liga MX: Darío Lezcano winks at Cruz Azul; talked about his possible arrival

Dario Lezcano, forward of FC Juárez, spoke in the pre-match of day 13 of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League against Cruz Azul, noting that he is focused on finishing this season in the best way with the border players but touched on the subject of the alleged interest of The Machine in its services.

During an interview for the newspaper Récord, Lezcano said that he currently has a contract with the Bravos de Juárez but that he is very flattered that teams as important as Cruz Azul are looking at him to reinforce their attack.

Read also: Cruz Azul: The message from La Maquina to its fans prior to the match vs FC Juárez

“I have a contract here in Juárez and I am very grateful to the club, I know that many things happen in football and if I have to leave it will hurt because I have affection for the fans.”

“Wherever I go I will do the same job, I will do my best. It is always important for a footballer to go to bigger clubs, if I have to go to Cruz Azul or any other, I will be happy. ”

“Wherever I go I will do the same job, I will do my best. It is always important for a footballer to go to bigger clubs, if I have to go to Cruz Azul or any other I will be happy “Dario Lezcano about the possibility of signing for Cruz Azul. Pic.twitter.com/Soyh0pWq4v – SUPERL1DER (@superlidermx) April 2, 2021

Prior to this match, Cruz Azul is the general leader of the competition with 30 points after 10 consecutive victories and one more victory against the Braves would practically put La Maquina very close to sealing its pass to the Liguilla directly.

For its part, FC Juárez is the opposite side of the coin, since those led by Alfonso Sosa are in the last place of the general table with only nine points and one more defeat would leave them almost out of any fight, including the playoffs. .

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content