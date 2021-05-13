Liga MX: Darío Lezcano option to reinforce Club Pachuca for Apertura 2021

Los Tuzos del Pachuca are measured against Club América in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Liguilla del Clausura 2021 of the Liga MX on the field of the Hidalgo Stadium, with the intention of getting an advantage for the second leg in the Aztec stadium. However, despite the fact that they are playing a decisive game in the final part of the campaign, the Hidalgo team is already thinking about how to reinforce their squad for the next Apertura 2021 tournament and the forward Dario Lezcano FC Juárez is an option.

According to information revealed by John Sutcliffe of ESPN, Pachuca is very interested in reinforcing with Bravos de Juárez forward Darío Lezcano for next season and everything indicates that it can be made official very soon.

So far, the ESPN journalist did not elaborate on whether the negotiations are advanced or if there have already been contacts, but he did make it very clear that Lezcano is interested in Pachuca and that the possibilities that he will play with the Tuzos are very high.

“Darío Lezcano would be leaving the border (FC Juárez) to go to reinforce the Tuzos del Pachuca, and that is the information I have for them about Mexican soccer.” Sutcliffe revealed on social networks.

In the current Clausura 2021 of the MX League, Darío Lezcano played 13 games with FC Juárez where he managed to score three goals and give two assists, accounting for 76% of the total minutes.

