Liga MX: Dante Elizalde, president of Santos surrenders to the work of Guillermo Almada

The Santos Laguna Club He is in the Quarterfinals of the Clausura 2021 and that is due to the continuity and confidence that the strategist has had Guillemo Almada, who arrived in 2019 and who, in the words of the president of the Warriors, Dante elizalde, is the ideal DT for the Shire.

“It is no coincidence that Guillermo is concerned, the results are not by chance, we did a deep search, two years ago we invited Guillermo to work, we did many interviews and we opted for him, believing that he was the ideal technician for the process and all the work that is being done.

“He was the ideal technician to take advantage of the human infrastructure and the material that we have and to take advantage of everything one hundred percent of what we have developed in the Laguna and which is one of the most important infrastructures on the continent,” said Dante Elizalde, president Of saints.

The Lagunero manager reiterated that the Uruguayan coach is the correct one not only for the first team, but for the entire club, as he is the man who can take advantage of everything he offers.

“It is very relevant and is nothing more than the monitoring and compliance of the processes that are outlined in Santos Laguna, here the medium and long term is privileged, we totally put immediacy aside because what is intended is to establish bases and processes that make it possible to take advantage of the structure and infrastructure that the club has so that all projects can prosper ”, he indicated.

