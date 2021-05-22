Liga MX: Dante Elizalde boasted the great organization of Santos Laguna against Puebla

The Santos Laguna Club set the example after following the instructions of the authorities to the letter and not exceeding the capacity number in the semifinal match against Club Puebla del Closing 2021 of Liga MX.

According to the arbitration report, 13,132 fans entered the TSM Corona, which operated at 40 percent of its capacity.

Also read: Liga MX: Carlos Hermosillo issues an ultimatum to Cruz Azul for the return against Pachuca

The president of the Warriors, Dante elizalde, highlighted the good communication that his team had with Liga MX and the health authorities of Torreón, Coahuila.

“It has been a joint effort. Yesterday’s game (Thursday) is the sample of what can be achieved by working in an orderly manner. The greater good, which is the health of the population, was always sought ”, he mentioned in an interview with Octava Sports.

“Since the analysis began to open the doors, meetings were held with the authorities (municipal and state) and with all the virological experts. This is based on good faith, good manners and best practices ”, declared the manager of the Comarca Lagunera as a whole.

Santos Laguna will arrive with a comfortable advantage in the second game against Puebla thanks to the fact that at home they won 3-0 with a double by Eduardo Aguirre and another by Ayrton Preciado.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content