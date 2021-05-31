Liga MX: Danilo Arboleda begs Tigres UANL to be his ‘reinforcement’ for the 2021 Apertura

Danilo Arboleda, a Colombian defender who belongs to the UANL Tigres, assured that he hopes to strengthen the team now led by Miguel Herrera for the next Apertura 2021 of the MX League.

Arboleda, through his social networks, expressed his desire to be able to play with the Tigres in the future and be part of the team, although he pointed out that this does not depend on him and it has to be the club that gives him an answer.

“I’m going without problems with Tigres, it would be nice, but so far they haven’t called me, nobody has contacted me to tell me something, let’s see if it’s true finally, but for the moment no, I’m watching my vacation and waiting for the called, I hope they call me, otherwise I will have to stay here (Moldova) ”, said Arboleda.

It should be noted that Danilo Arboleda is owned by the UANL Tigres but is currently on loan with the FC Sheriff of Moldova, where he became champion and is now about to go on vacation.

For now, Tigres continues to arm itself for the next 2021 Opening of the MX League where Miguel Herrera recently assured that he wants to make Ricardo Ferretti forget, write his own story and propose a different style in the team.

