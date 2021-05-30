Liga MX: Daniel ‘Travieso’ Guzmán ‘scares’ Cruz Azul for the return vs Santos Laguna

Daniel ‘Naughty’ Guzman, former Santos Laguna coach, spoke in the pre-match between La Maquina de Cruz Azul and the ‘Guerreros’ of the grand final of the Clausura 2021 of the Liga MX, which will be played tomorrow on the stadium field. Aztec.

In an interview offered for Fox Sports, the ‘Travieso’ Guzmán sends a warning to Cruz Azul, ensuring that the La Maquina team is usually a good ‘client’ for Santos Laguna in the finals, so those led by Juan Reynoso should not be to trust.

“Cruz Azul is a strong team, it brings a team full of experienced people, from the bench coach Juan Reynoso has more options to be able to make changes in the middle of a game and that helps him.”

“I’ve always said it, the Santos team has been very good at facing Cruz Azul in the finals, because of history, and I remember when we beat them to save ourselves and ultimately in the final of that 2008. ”He added.

The Machine is 90 minutes away from achieving the feat and this Sunday at the Azteca Stadium everything will be defined, since by tying the game, it will be able to take the victory and break the drought of titles in the MX League.

