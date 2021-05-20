Liga MX: Daniel ‘Travieso’ Guzmán raises his hand to lead Club América

Daniel ‘Naughty’ Guzman, an experienced coach and champion in Liga MX with Santos Laguna, revealed that he would love to be able to manage Club América in the future, since he wants to reach an environment that gives him a good team with investment capacity.

In an interview with Balam Sports, ‘Naughty’ Guzmán also put Tigres, Cruz Azul and Chivas on the table, since they would be teams that would allow him, like América, to compete directly for the title.

“I’m not stupid, and if you ask me which teams I would like to lead, it would be América, Cruz Azul, that is, teams that open the direct door to fight to be champion.” Guzmán said.

“But if they only gave me one option, I would take America. Obviously Chivas too, América and Chivas. But I sing them from now on, I’m going to be back, I’m going to be champion and I invite you to that farewell. “, He added.

For now, America has among its ranks the Argentine coach Santiago Solari, with whom they classified in second place in the general table of the Clausura 2021 and lost in the quarterfinals of the Liguilla against the Tuzos del Pachuca.

