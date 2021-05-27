Liga MX: Daniel Ludueña ‘scares’ Cruz Azul with warning prior to the final

Daniel ‘Hachita’ Ludueña, former player of Santos Laguna and other teams in the MX League, assured that Cruz Azul’s Machine arrives with more pressure to the grand final of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League due to the weight of their past where they have lost many finals and This factor must be taken advantage of by the team led by Guillermo Almada.

During an interview offered for W Deportes, the ‘Hachita’ Ludueña indicated that it will be a very close and very complicated final for Santos Laguna, since Cruz Azul is a team that is very much in all its lines and that also has the presence of a great coach like Juan Reynoso who has helped them improve a lot.

“We do not open any wounds. We came from saving the descent. Now it is a big weight for Cruz Azul, that Santos can take advantage of. ”, Declared Ludueña.

“In all the lines (Cruz Azul) is very good. But now they are better off with a great coach. Together with León they have been the best who have played football. It will be a very close final. The best for Santos and that he be champion ”, he added.

“Cruz Azul is given as a candidate. In our time we loved being nominated for the rival. Better that they give it to them because it is a hard pressure ”, indicated on the subject of favoritism for the final.

“The people in Torreón are very passionate. It’s going to look like the stadium is packed. It can be a determining factor tomorrow that makes itself felt ”, he concluded.

