Liga MX: Daniel Ludueña confessed that he played the final of the Clausura 2008 against Cruz Azul fractured

The Closing 2008 also saw Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna, the hero of that final was undoubtedly Daniel Ludueña who scored in the return final the goal with which they won the title, however Hachita confessed the hard time he lived in that match.

“Thank God we were champions and I had the chance to score the goal and continue in the club’s history fills me with pride. Many memories come to my mind, I was able to score beyond the fact that I was injured and I played infiltrated throughout the Liguilla, but it was magnificent.

“I stopped the ball and what I did was open my foot, and when I saw that it was going for the angle, I had a lot of sensations, I put all the weight on my leg and I could finish breaking my kneecap, but it was worth the sacrifice”, He said

“In the second half there was a play similar to the goal, but then the little bit that I had grabbed came off me, and there I asked for the change because I couldn’t even walk anymore.

“Yes it was worth it. I cried for what I experienced, I almost walked the Olympic lap because I couldn’t even jog, I went to Argentina on vacation like this, with my foot swollen, but that tournament is not compared to anything,” he said.

The final is ready! ⚽️Cruz Azul vs Santos # ADestacar It will be the second time they fight for the title; the first was in the Clausura 2008, which the Warriors won In the first leg those from La Laguna won 2-1; in the return they tied 1-1 pic.twitter.com/YPfFFiYwiS – Raúl Orvañanos (@RaulOrvananos) May 24, 2021

The fact that Cruz Azul is considered by the people as the favorite to be the Clausura 2021 Champion team is something beneficial for Santos in the eyes of Hachita Ludueña

“I have heard a lot that they give Cruz Azul a favorite and how good, it happened to us and it is great, that it is the weight for them, that they are favorites because we do our thing and I hope that that backpack does not weigh Santos down. Yes Cruz Azul is a favorite, Superleader, he played very well, how good, the weight is for them.

“That they don’t have it easy either because they bring a very complicated cross of emotions, a very big back story, a giant weight that should not be easy for them to be in a Final,” he said.

