Liga MX: Daniel Lajud confirms his return to Rayados with emotional video

After he gave an emotional farewell to the Tampico Madero of Liga de Expansión MX, midfielder Daniel Lajud has revealed that he is back with Rayados de Monterrey for the Opening tournament 2021.

Through Twitter, the 22-year-old Mexican midfielder released the video where he appears in the stadium Tamaulipas with the colors of the Jaiba Brava and then appearing in the BBVA stadium in the Gang uniform.

“Back home @Rayados,” he wrote.

Back home @Rayados pic.twitter.com/8atxlt5Yip – D.Lajud (@DLajudM) June 14, 2021

It should be noted that midfielder Daniel Lajud participated in 38 official matches with Jaiba Brava from Tampico Madero in the 2020-2021 season of the MX Expansion League, registering six goals in 2058 minutes on the field, where he won a title.

