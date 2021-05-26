Liga MX: Daniel Guzmán gives his forecast for the final between the teams of Cruz Azul and Santos

The mexican coach Daniel “Naughty” Guzmán, claimed to see a final series between the Machine of the Blue Cross and the Santos Laguna very even, for this Guardians Tournament 2021 within the MX League.

Emotionally, I see Cruz Azul very strong but at this moment I am Santos, so I hope the team from La Laguna will be surprised. The finals are very difficult so when you raise the glass it is the recognition and work of how much sacrifice you carry “, were the words of Daniel Guzmán.

The former Santos Laguna coach and champion against Cruz Azul in 2008 spoke to W Deportes, where he assures that he sees a very even final with 50 percent chances for each team, but he made it clear that he is on the side of the Laguneros.

Daniel Guzmán acknowledged that he sees a team of the Peruvian Juan Reynoso with greater motivation after what was done in the tournament, but in the finals nothing is written and both teams will go out in search of the championship in these 180 minutes.

