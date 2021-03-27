Liga MX: Daniel Cervantes de Gallos del Querétaro suffers theft of his car

Football player Daniel Cervantes of the Gallos del Querétaro in the MX League, suffered the theft of his car as he announced this Saturday, asking his followers help to locate it.

Friends in Querétaro yesterday at 8:00 p.m. I suffered the theft of my car, it is a white Chevrolet Sonic with AAZ835B plates from Aguascalientes. They stole it in the area of ​​poplars, 3rd section and groves, I would appreciate any information in this regard ” the player’s message.

According to the message of the Mexican defender on his social networks, the robbery took place this Friday around 8:00 p.m. in the city of Querétaro, revealing all the details of his unit to locate her.

Friends in Querétaro yesterday at 8:00 p.m. I suffered the theft of my car, it is a white Chevrolet Sonic with AAZ835B plates from Aguascalientes. pic.twitter.com/wvDheZ4moO – daniel cervantes (@Dany_Cervantesf) March 27, 2021

Daniel Cervantes is playing that 2021 Guardians Tournament with the Querétaro team, where he has a total of 7 games of which 6 he has played as a starter, accumulating more than 600 minutes on the court.

