Liga MX: Daniel Brailovsky sees Toluca eliminating Cruz Azul in the quarterfinals

The sports analyst Daniel Brailovsky from Fox Sports MX, believes that the Red Devils team from Toluca will prevail over the Blue Cross in the quarterfinal round, within the league of the Guardians Tournament 2021 of the MX League.

The game has to be played and Toluca will eliminate Cruz Azul “, was the forceful message from Daniel Brailovsky to his fellow program members.

The former Club América footballer in Mexican soccer, left this forceful message in his participation in the Fox Sports program ‘La Último Palabra’, where he assured that the Red Devils will end up eliminating Juan Reynoso’s Machine.

Daniel Brailovsky also highlighted in his analysis that Cruz Azul has not been able to eliminate Toluca in a direct elimination series, for which he believes that those of Hernán Cristante will prevail over the Machine, which is the favorite for the championship for everyone.

