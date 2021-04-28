Liga MX: Daniel Brailovsky forgets America and surrenders in front of Cruz Azul football

Former soccer player and current sports analyst Daniel Brailovsky, of the Fox Sports MX chain, assured that the Cruz Azul team is the team that plays the best, within this Guardians Tournament 2021 of the MX League.

Today it is the team that plays the best. Why deny it if it is a reality, it is the most consistent, the one that does things better. And for something he is first in the local league and in this phase of Concacaf ”, were the words of Daniel Brailovsky.

The Argentine analyst spoke on the “Last Word” program, where he made it clear that Coach Juan Reynoso’s Cementeros are the team that plays the best this season and has shown it on the field.

Daniel Brailovsky made this clear after questioning from his teammates about who is the best team in this tournament, highlighting by some that the truth about Cruz Azul will be known when they play in the league.

