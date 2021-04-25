Liga MX: Damián Zamogilny highlights Mauro Lainez’s contribution to the América team

The sports analyst Damien Zamogilny of the TUDN chain and former footballer, highlighted the contribution that Mauro Lainez has given to the whole of America club from Santiago Solari, in the actual Guardians Tournament 2021.

Read also: Tigres UANL: Miguel Herrera breaks the silence and talks about his possible arrival

Mauro has a defensive effort, he has a very different defensive return to Diego (Lainez), offensively he produces, he overflows, he has no problem in facing, losing her, for me he is a footballer who is sometimes despised “, were the words of Zamogilny.

The sports analyst spoke in “Line of Four”, where he assured that many times the American footballer is despised, when he does a great job both on the attack and on the defensive, with a lot of wear in the 90 minutes.

Also read: Analy Bazán shows off her attributes lying between the sheets

Damián Zamogilny dared to say that he could choose Mauro Lainez before his brother Diego from Real Betis, because the Eagles player has more to contribute to defense than his younger brother.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content