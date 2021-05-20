Liga MX: Damián Zamogilny “did not give a peso” for Puebla de Larcamón

The Puebla Club is the surprise team of the Clausura 2021, the Strip is in the prelude to the final of the Liga MX, but first it must leave on the way to Santos Laguna, there is a lot of emotion among the fans, among them Damian Zamoginly, a former player from the Strip who acknowledged that he would love to see the club in the final.

The Russian Zamogilny acknowledged that Larcamón’s work has exceeded expectations, especially after all the movements that occurred at the beginning of the tournament, with new players and a new philosophy.

“The truth is that the prospects were not good. I am not going to say that I did not give anything for the team because I am a fan and in a certain way the fan always dreams even if things don’t go well, but ultimately what Larcamón did is a little beyond what we all expected those of us who go to the club, “said the Russian.

“THE PEOPLE CLASSIFIED! THE PEOPLE CLASSIFIED!” “I want to dream, I keep dreaming, people, I want to be a champion. The #LaFranjaQueNosUne Extra will make you come alive, it will make you feel, it will make you cry; It will remind you why you love these colors ⚪️ # PartidoAPartido pic.twitter.com/awPKUkyJNV – Club Puebla (@ClubPueblaMX) May 18, 2021

“It is his first tournament in Mexico as a coach, there are many young people who came on loan who did not previously have experience in the First Division; Reinforcements arrived that had to adapt. The coach got to work and managed to create a very united team, a team that quickly showed an idea of ​​the game and this team has that heart and that bit of intensity that the team that rose to have had, “he added.

“I find many recognizable things in this team from that team that we promoted and that we had that first tournament in Puebla. Then I have to leave, Chelís continued with that squad and reached a Semifinal and was a minute away from reaching the Final and this squad has the same: intensity, ability to press high, bite, maybe it is not so showy in the game Because when you don’t have that much quality, you have to find other arguments to compete, and that’s what that team from Chelís did. There are many similarities, ”he added.

“I would like Cruz Azul (in the Final), because it has many ghosts, many things that have happened and I think it could be a good Final. As a show it would be very good, because Puebla as such today is not a great team, but it is a team that has had a great history, so that great history needs a rival of great magnitude to be able to exalt itself, to grow so that Puebla can win. and you can hang the medal of having defeated the best team in the regular tournament ”, he commented.

