Liga MX: Damián Zamogilny believes that there are players in Chivas who feel irreplaceable

Former soccer player and current sports analyst Damien Zamogilny of the chain TUDN, believes that there are Chivas del Guadalajara footballers who believe they are irreplaceable, which has damaged the work of Victor Manuel Vucetich.

There are players in Guadalajara who believe they are irreplaceable, that if they are not there the team does not work and what Vucetich is doing is to show that it is the opposite “, were the words of Damián Zamogilny.

The current analyst spoke for the ‘Line of Four’ program, where he assured that he sees players who believe they are immovable in the Chivas team, but they are wrong and this has been demonstrated in the last days Vucetich.

Zamolgyni, who did not want to give names to the questions from his teammates, made it clear that these attitudes of some Chivas footballers only harm them, so the coaching staff has had to look for elements of the basic forces.

