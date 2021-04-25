Liga MX: Damián Álvarez’s emotional message to Club Tigres prior to the Classic Regio

The UANL Tigres and the Rayados de Monterrey relive their historic rivalry in Liga MX, with a new edition of the Classic Regio in the present Closing tournament 2021, within the action on matchday 16.

A few hours away for the kickoff at the University stadium, former footballer Damián Álvarez has shown his unconditional support for the feline team with an emotional message on social networks.

Read also: Cruz Azul: Fans surrender to Elías Hernández for his great goal against Atlético San Luis

“Thank you for the detail of the shirt @TigresOficial already ready and well dressed for the Classic # 125 … the best for today and always,” he wrote next to a photo wearing the team’s new jersey.

It should be noted that the former Argentine naturalized Mexican offensive militated in the feline quad from 2010 to 2017, achieving four Liga MX titles, one MX Cup and two Champion of Champions.

The UANL Tigres will seek to get closer to reclassification in the current Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX League, receiving the Rayados de Monterrey who want to remain in direct league positions, in a new edition of the Classic Regio.

Read also: Pumas UNAM shows its support for a reporter who was harassed by a fan