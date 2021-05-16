Liga MX: Cruz Azul’s possible rivals in the semifinals

The Cruz Azul Machine, general leader of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, is already preparing its semifinal matches and although it does not know its rival, there are 4 possible scenarios and 3 rivals that could play the Juan Reynoso team.

Cruz Azul managed to advance against Toluca and now expects a rival between Pachuca, Santos and Rayados de Monterrey; who play the pass this Sunday.

Of the 3 rivals, Pachuca is the one who is most likely to face the Machine, as he is up by two goals against Club América and if he passes, he would be the Machine’s rival.

The four possible scenarios:

If Santos and Pachuca win: Rival Pachuca

If Rayados and Pachuca win: Rival Pachuca

If America and Rayados win: Rival Rayados

If America and Santos win: Rival Santos

