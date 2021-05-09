Liga MX: Cruz Azul’s possible rivals in Liguilla

The Cruz Azul Machine, general leader of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, is already preparing its quarterfinal matches and although it does not know its rival, there are 4 possible scenarios and 3 rivals that could be the turn of Juan Reynoso’s team .

The Machine will face the team that enters the Liguilla as 8th and Toluca, Chivas and Pachuca are the teams that have possibilities.

Of the 3 rivals, Toluca is the one that is repeated in two possible scenarios, because if it advances, it would be the defined crossing, however, if León passes, Cruz Azul’s rival would be the winner of the key between Chivas and Pachuca.

The four possible scenarios:

If León and Pachuca win: Rival Pachuca

If León and Chivas win: Rival Chivas

If Toluca and Pachuca win: Rival Toluca

If Toluca and Chvias win: Rival Toluca

