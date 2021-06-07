Liga MX: Cruz Azul’s options to stay with Ignacio Rivero

After a great Closing Tournament 2021 with the Cruz Azul Machine, crowning his participation with the MX League title, everything indicates that Ignacio Rivero will continue as celestial for him Opening 2021; although the capital group analyzes various scenarios.

Although at the beginning it was said that it would have to be a definitive purchase of the letter of “Nacho” Rivero to the Xolos de Tijuana at the end of their loan, other types of movements began to sound, in which there was talk of an exchange of players.

Now, according to information from Carlos Córdova, the Machine is analyzing renewing Ignacio Rivero’s loan so that he can continue at the club. Although, if not possible, they will end up buying your letter.

In addition to this, the Machine works on the renewals of players such as José de Jesús Corona and Pablo Aguilar, who terminate their contract with the club and may not continue for the Apertura 2021.

