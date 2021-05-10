Liga MX: Cruz Azul’s message to Toluca FC after qualifying for the Liguilla

The Red Devils of Toluca defeated Club León in the match corresponding to the repechage match in the penalty shootout and will be measured in the quarterfinals of the Liguilla against Cruz Azul.

After the match, Cruz Azul published a message with a dedication to Toluca where they are warned that they will face each other in the Liguilla very soon.

“WE HAVE RIVAL. See you in the Quarterfinals, @TolucaFC. Let’s break it in the league, Azules! “, Published Cruz Azul on their social networks.

With this, Cruz Azul will receive the second leg against Toluca at the Azteca Stadium when they finish as the general leader of the tournament and will arrive with several days off, after also obtaining their pass to the semifinals of the Concacaf Champions League. .

For now, Toluca eliminated the current Mexican soccer champion León in the penalty shootout and must face the leader of the Cruz Azul tournament who has a winning streak so far this semester.

