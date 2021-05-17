Liga MX: Cruz Azul’s great fear against Tuzos del Pachuca in the Semifinals

The Cruz Azul Machine already knows its rival for the Semifinals of the Liga MX 2021 Clausura Tournament and will be the Tuzos del Pachuca, the authentic ‘black horse’ of this Liguilla, as the Hidalgo team has managed to dispatch the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara and Club América in this postseason.

The box Paulo pezzolano has had a dizzying resurgence, because until the Matchday 10 of Liga MX They did not know what it was to win in the tournament, radically changing their gait and starting a positive streak that led them to the Repechage, a phase where they gave the Chivas a resounding 4 to 2.

Read also: Liga MX League: Predictions of the Semifinals of the Clausura 2021

In the Quarterfinals and without being favorites, the Tuzos del Pachuca eliminated America with a 5-5 aggregate, filling the basket for one of the best defenses of the tournament, as together with Cruz Azul they were the least beaten in the 2021 Clausura.

With the nickname of grave giants well earned in this Liguilla, Pachuca will now face his third great of Mexican Soccer, a rival against whom he has a good record in Finals, as he has won the game 2 out of 3 times, including the Final of the Winter of 1999, where they won with Alejandro Glaria’s Golden Goal, after a 2-2 draw at the Hidalgo and a goalless equalizer at the Azul Stadium.

In 2004, Cruz Azul knocked Pachuca out of the Liguilla by eliminating them in the Repechage. The Machine won in the first leg 2-1 and in the return 2-0.

In the Clausura 2007, the Tuzos again won an elimination game against Cruz Azul, now in the Semifinals, winning the first leg 1-3 at Azul and finishing the series with a lapidary 3-0 at Hidalgo.

Also read: Club América: This is how the fans said goodbye to Santiago Solari after losing to Pachuca

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content