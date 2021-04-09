Liga MX: Cruz Azul would suffer a significant loss for the match against Chivas

The Cruz Azul Machine comes from disappointing in their debut in the Concacaf Champions League by drawing without goals against Arcahaie FC, in the first leg of the Concachampions round of 16, a disappointment that they want to quickly forget in order to the match against Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara to be played on the Azteca Stadium, with the possible loss of forward Bryan Angulo.

Cruz Azul will receive a visit from Chivas on matchday 14 of the 2021 Liga MX Clausura with the almost certain loss of Bryan angle for this commitment, because he continues to suffer from a muscle injury in his right leg and it is difficult for Juan Reynoso to include him in the call.

According to the medical report released by Cruz Azul today, Angulo continues to have discomfort, while Uruguayan midfielder Ignacio Rivero could be back as he trains the same group.

It should be remembered that Bryan Angulo could not make the trip to the Dominican Republic with the rest of the team to play the first game against Arcahaie FC where they tied at zero goals, and it is expected that he will not be able to participate against Chivas.

Angulo has played eight games this Clausura 2021 with Cruz Azul, where he has been able to score two goals in 26% of the minutes played.

