Liga MX: Cruz Azul would have several casualties for the match against FC Juárez

Cruz Azul will face the FC Juárez squad this Friday in the match on day 13 of the Clausura 2021 of Liga MX where the team led by Juan Reynoso would not have the Uruguayan Ignacio Rivero for the party, Luis Romo and Orbelín Pineda.

Cruz Azul, unlike Ignacio Rivero, who almost certainly would not be due to injury, would not have Orbelín Pineda and Luis Romo who will return to Mexico tonight after the matches with the Mexican National Team, they will wait to see the results of the tests by Coronavirus.

In Rivero’s case, the Uruguayan would not recover from the injury to his right knee, although Juan Reynoso would wait for him until the last moment to see if Cruz Azul can count on him for the match against Braves.

In addition, Adrián Aldrete is still recovering from a muscle injury in his right calf, so he is not considered for the duel against the frontiers, and although he has had a satisfactory rehabilitation process, he is still not 100%.

Cruz Azul is the general leader of the Liga MX 2021 Clausura tournament with 30 points after scoring 10 consecutive victories.

