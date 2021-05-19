Liga MX: Cruz Azul would have its first confirmed loss for the Apertura 2021

Six months after being announced as a reinforcement of La Maquina de Cruz Azul in the last hours of the winter transfer market, the 25-year-old central defender, Alexis Peña, He will not continue in the La Noria club for the next season and would have to report again with the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, a team that gave him on loan to the celestial entity, where they do not plan to execute the purchase option.

Rumors indicate that the player continue his career with the Rays of Necaxa, Well, the intention of Chivas es to use it as a bargaining chip to reduce the debt that those of the Herd have for the purchase of several footballers a little over a year ago, in a package that included the same Culichi player.

With Blue Cross, Peña only participated in 2 Concacaf Champions League games, while in Liga MX he did not add a single minute and was relegated to the Sub 20, where he played 4 games.

Alexis Peña in the Cruz Azul vs Arcahaie match in Concachampions. Photo: Jammedia

The footballer would be living his last games as a player of La Maquina and, in fact, he has been called up in the last games of the Liguilla by Juan Reynoso, staying on the substitute bench.

Peña has lived a torment since his departure from Rayos del Necaxa a year and a half ago, because with Chivas he experienced a similar situation in the year he was in the ranks of the Flock, playing only one match in the MX Cup.

The defender has only three high-level matches in the last 18 months, reducing his activity to matches with the Under-20s, since with Chivas he played 9 games in this category.

With Necaxa, Peña played 34 games in a year, highlighting the 17 games in which he participated in the Clausura 2019.

